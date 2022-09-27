Saanich police, paramedics and fire crew responded to a single-vehicle crash along the 4200-block of Blenkinsop Road early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police, paramedics and fire crew responded to a single-vehicle crash along the 4200-block of Blenkinsop Road early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Early morning rollover crash results in driving ban for suspected drunk driver in Saanich

Driver sent to hopsital

A woman suspected of drinking and driving was issued an immediate 90-day roadside prohibition after a car rolled and crashed into a ditch early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning.

Police, paramedics and Saanich Fire Department members responded to the single-car crash along the 4200-block of Blenkinsop Road at around 2 a.m.

According to Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, Saanich Police Department acting media spokesperson, officers found a woman outside of the flipped vehicle when they arrived on scene.

She was immediately assessed for injuries before being investigated for suspected impaired driving. The car was towed after the woman was issued an immediate driving ban.

The woman was also taken to a local hospital for an assessment, but it remains unclear as to the extent of her injuries.

“It’s remarkable that this woman came out with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries,” said Kowalewich.

ALSO READ: Driver survives after vehicle plunges hundreds of feet from Malahat

ALSO READ: Victoria begins electric vehicle fast-charger rollout with Vic West Park ports

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashSaanichSaanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
9 vie for 6 council seats in Oak Bay
Next story
Housing divides North Saanich councillor candidates during forum

Just Posted

A Metchosin-based animal rehabilitation centre released nine deer fawns into the wild the last week of summer. (BC SPCA Wild ARC/Facebook)
VIDEO: 9 young deer fresh from rehab trot off into Island wilderness

Terry Dance-Bennink speaks to seniors during a rally in support of a senior-friendly park at the former S.J. Willis Junior High School field in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The protesters say they are being shut out of open green space near their homes, while the city recently opened a new skateboard park for youth in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Victoria seniors stage protest at vacant school field, seeking park space for elders

Saanich police, paramedics and fire crew responded to a single-vehicle crash along the 4200-block of Blenkinsop Road early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Early morning rollover crash results in driving ban for suspected drunk driver in Saanich

Gregor Craigie interviews Mayor Kevin Murdoch, who runs unopposed for the mayoral seat this election, ahead of an all-candidates meeting focused on reconciliation. (Rick Marshall photo)
9 vie for 6 council seats in Oak Bay

Pop-up banner image