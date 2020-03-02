Earthquake with 4.4 magnitude hits off Vancouver Island north coast

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 hits the coast of Port Hardy on March 2, 2020. (Earthquakes Canada)

Monday morning earthquake was the third with magnitude higher than 4.0 to hit B.C. coast this year

An earthquake with a 4.4 magnitude occurred off the coast of Port Hardy at 5:43 a.m. on March 2. According to Earthquake Canada, the earthquake had a depth of 10 km and hit 179 km west of Port Hardy. There have been no reports of damage. No tsunami is expected.

Monday’s earthquake is the third earthquake off of Vancouver Island’s coast with a magnitude greater than 4 this year.

