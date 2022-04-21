Hundreds attended Eats and Beats in May 2019. (Black Press Media file)

Eats and Beats is back on the beach in Colwood

Live music, food trucks, rock climbing

Colwood is hosting a beach party with live music and food trucks on July 30.

The Eats & Beats Beach Party, held at Lagoon Beach, will also have a beer truck run by the Victoria Beer Society, as well as activities like rock climbing, paddleboarding, kayaking and oversized beach pong.

Ocean Boulevard will be closed to traffic, but the city is running free shuttle buses from the nearby park and ride and putting out bike racks for people looking to cycle.

