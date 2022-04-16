Eco-conscious fashion show calls on Greater Victoria models to walk the show later this month

Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) A panel of judges looks on as a variety of models make their way down the runway for a chance to walk the upcoming show. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

A casting call took place Saturday (April 16) at the Bay Centre downtown where models had the chance to strut their stuff for an opportunity to walk the runway at Victoria Eco Fashion Week.

“We’re looking at our local models and people who are interested in eco-friendly fashion,” said Kirsten Dallimore, education and outreach coordinator. “This week is about getting things organized for the fashion show and empowering people in the community who may not otherwise have the opportunity to have a career in modelling or fashion.”

Kenneth Kamero, the lead organizer of the event, is an environmentalist who came to Canada over four years and when he did, he wanted to start an environmental movement within the Greater Victoria community. “His love for fashion and his love for the environment sparked all of this,” said Dallimore.

Mobilizing local designers, making sustainable fashion more accessible and bringing a deeper understanding of the role of the fashion industry on the environment are the key focus areas, added Dallimore.

The 2022 show will see a series of events at the Bay Centre from April 23 to 30, including an eco-friendly pop-up boutique and a fashion show on Saturday, April 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. All events are highlighting the sustainable and innovative efforts of local and international eco-fashion designers.

Part of the proceeds earned during the event will go to Women In Need Society (WINS).

ALSO READ: University of Victoria student turns class project idea into full-blown fashion business

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Fashion