Eco-conscious fashion show calls on Greater Victoria models to walk the show later this month

Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
A panel of judges looks on as a variety of models make their way down the runway for a chance to walk the upcoming show. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)A panel of judges looks on as a variety of models make their way down the runway for a chance to walk the upcoming show. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

A casting call took place Saturday (April 16) at the Bay Centre downtown where models had the chance to strut their stuff for an opportunity to walk the runway at Victoria Eco Fashion Week.

“We’re looking at our local models and people who are interested in eco-friendly fashion,” said Kirsten Dallimore, education and outreach coordinator. “This week is about getting things organized for the fashion show and empowering people in the community who may not otherwise have the opportunity to have a career in modelling or fashion.”

Kenneth Kamero, the lead organizer of the event, is an environmentalist who came to Canada over four years and when he did, he wanted to start an environmental movement within the Greater Victoria community. “His love for fashion and his love for the environment sparked all of this,” said Dallimore.

Mobilizing local designers, making sustainable fashion more accessible and bringing a deeper understanding of the role of the fashion industry on the environment are the key focus areas, added Dallimore.

The 2022 show will see a series of events at the Bay Centre from April 23 to 30, including an eco-friendly pop-up boutique and a fashion show on Saturday, April 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. All events are highlighting the sustainable and innovative efforts of local and international eco-fashion designers.

Part of the proceeds earned during the event will go to Women In Need Society (WINS).

ALSO READ: University of Victoria student turns class project idea into full-blown fashion business

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Fashion

Previous story
Student files lawsuit against UVic over pandemic parking fees, case dismissed

Just Posted

The interior of a shared space at Heatherington House at Kiwanis Village in Victoria, which is being opened up to temporarily house Ukrainian refugees. (Courtesy of Andriy Fabrikov)
Victoria’s Kiwanis Village offers spaces to Ukrainian refugees

Camosun Chargers women’s basketball player Tamiya Ness and men’s volleyball player Graham Basi were co-winners of the President’s Cup at the annual Chargers Athletics awards night on April 7. (Photo by Erich Eichhorn/courtesy Camosun College)
Camosun Chargers student-athletes honoured with annual awards

Models were called to participate in a casting opportunity for Victoria Eco Fashion Week – the show itself is coming up on Saturday, April 30. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Eco-conscious fashion show calls on Greater Victoria models to walk the show later this month

A University of Victoria student filed a class-action lawsuit against the university over parking fees that weren’t refunded when the school closed because of the pandemic, however, the case was dismissed based on what the judge referred to as clear contractual provisions. (Black Press Media file photo)
Student files lawsuit against UVic over pandemic parking fees, case dismissed