EDITORIAL: Our volunteers deserve recognition

Everyone in Sooke is special. That’s why you live here.

But with privilege comes responsibility, like the hundreds of residents who volunteer, some with service clubs, non-profit agencies, even the municipality. They’re a special kind of people. (Let’s be clear here. There are no bad citizens in Sooke. When one arrives, we ship him out to one of the bordering enclaves. Do the words Langford and Metchosin ring a bell?)

It’s not surprising that Sooke council wants to honour the community’s many volunteers again. It’s a simple idea: recognize an individual whose service to the community deserves our thanks and appreciation. That’s a good idea.

Volunteer recognition programs are a kind of history lesson of modern-day Sooke. Good people, good projects, and good results are reflected in the roster of outstanding recipients.

The district has not honoured any volunteers in five years, but it doesn’t have to go far to find a successful program.

For the first 15 years of the municipality’s existence, there was a coordinated program to honour volunteers annually. Several of the volunteers’ pictures are on display today as you enter the council chambers. The legacy of these volunteers remains strong in the hearts of those with whom they shared their time and place.

Many of today’s volunteers continue the legacy and deserve to be honoured, much like those in the past.

It would be commendable if council took a step back and looked to a future practise of documenting the many contributions of volunteers regularly, not haphazardly now and then. There are other agencies that could carry the torch.

We’re sure there’s a volunteer out there looking to help.



