Victoria police arrested eight people on Sunday afternoon after the Minister of Public Saftey and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth issued an enforcement order. (Black Press Media File).

Eight people arrested on Pandora after enforcement order issued

Those living in homeless camps were given until May 20 to move indoors

Eight people were arrested on Sunday afternoon as Victoria police officers “supported decampment efforts in the 1000 and 900-block of Pandora Avenue.”

The arrests come after the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth issued an order for all those living on Pandora and in Topaz Park to be evicted, with the aim of moving everyone into hotels. The deadline for the eviction was May 9 at first, then it was extended to May 20. On May 20, Farnworth issued an enforcement order, authorizing police to enforce the evacuation order.

READ ALSO: Homeless worry about their future as deadline to move into hotel looms

Currently, more than 300 people have been moved into indoor facilities, which include wrap-around supports such as health care, social services and access to hygiene facilities.

READ ALSO: B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at Victoria encampments into hotels

According to VicPD, the eight people who were arrested were transported to the Victoria Police Department Headquarters. Their property will be held in safekeeping and returned under the direction of Victoria bylaw. The eight people will be provided with information on how to utilize additional resources and instruction on how to obtain their property from the City of Victoria bylaw officers.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHomeless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plastics bans, environmental monitoring get short shrift during pandemic

Just Posted

Colwood eyes upgrades to recreation area near Lookout Lake Dam

Upgrades to dam estimated to be complete before end of year

Victoria society purchases addiction recovery home after year of fundraising

Umbrella Society’s Foundation House is a second stage house for men in active recovery

Eight people arrested on Pandora after enforcement order issued

Those living in homeless camps were given until May 20 to move indoors

Victoria dealer sells Batmobile replica at Arizona auction

Tim Quocksister sells Batmobile replica for $165,000 US at auction in Scottsdale, Ariz.

When crisis hits: How West Shore RCMP have dealt with the pandemic

More front-line officers on road in mobile offices

LIVE: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Snowbirds service member died in a crash in Kamloops one week ago

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

RCMP facing ‘systemic sustainability challenges’ due to provincial policing role

Provinces, territories and municipalities pay anywhere from 70 to 90 per cent of the cost of the RCMP’s services

One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the RCMP’s role in the death

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Disagreement centred on the LNG Canada project in northern B.C.

Canada’s NHL teams offer options to season-ticket holders

Canadian teams are offering refunds, but also are pushing a number of incentives to let them keep the money

B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

B.C. formally apologized in the legislature chamber in 2008 for its role in the Komagata Maru tragedy

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

Most Read