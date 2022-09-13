Elderly driver ticketed after hitting teen in Oak Bay crosswalk

Running a red light and hitting a teen earned a driver a fine and demerit points on her licence.

On. Sept. 6 shortly before 11 a.m. Oak Bay officers were called to the intersection of Oak Bay Avenue and Elgin Road where a teen was struck in the crosswalk. The 15-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The 95-year-old driver was subsequently charged with failing to stop at a red light and issued a ticket with a $167 fine and two demerit points.

Bank worker thwarts scammer

A scammer using the popular Microsoft technical support fraud failed after a bank worker recognized the scam.

On Sept. 9, a resident told police they were on their home computer and received a warning the computer had been hacked and they needed to contact Microsoft. The resident called the number provided and was advised that their banking information was compromised. While on the phone with the scammer, they were instructed to open a new bank account and transfer $45,000 from their account to the new account.

The transfer was unsuccessful, and they were told to transfer $25,000. When that transfer also failed, the resident was told to wire transfer the money. The individual attended their bank branch and again attempted to transfer the money. An employee recognized the fraud attempt and froze the account. Police say at this time, it is believed the resident likely clicked on a malware virus.

E-transfer scam nets $3,500

A bank is investigating after a resident reported to police that cash was stolen from their account using a series of e-transfers.

On Sept. 8, a resident reported that an email confirming an e-transfer had occurred on their TD Canada Trust bank account. The individual contacted the bank and learned a total of $3,500 had been withdrawn on three different occasions.

Gas, credit cards swiped from parked cars

A driver had their window smashed and items including a cellphone and credit cards stolen the morning of Sept. 4.

The person parked in the 1900-block of Bee Street around 8 a.m. and returned an hour later to find the driver’s side window of their Nissan Sentra smashed out. The credit cards were used a short time later at two nearby businesses.

The same day, on the same block, but reported to police on Sept. 6, a driver reported they’d left their vehicle in a parking lot from 8 a.m to noon. The vehicle was left unlocked and was undamaged but a number of personal items were stolen including black Maui sunglasses, valued at $200, and gift cards.

On Sept. 7, a driver told the Oak Bay police department that on Sept. 4, they parked their pickup truck in the 2000-block of Bowker Avenue with a full tank of diesel. Upon turning on the pickup, the individual noticed the gas cap off and someone had siphoned half a tank of diesel.

Anyone with information regarding these or any crime is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

oak bay police