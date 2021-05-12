(Black Press Media)

Emergency alert test an ‘accidental re-broadcast’ of last week’s, B.C. says

Province says alert was sent out due to human error

Did an emergency alert test pop up on your phone? Don’t worry – it was just an accident.

“Today’s Alert Ready test was an accidental re-broadcast of last week’s test due to human error,” Emergency Info BC tweeted 15 minutes after the alert went out on many phones across B.C.

The last emergency alert took place last Wednesday and the next is scheduled for Nov. 17.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Emergency Preparedness

