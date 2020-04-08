Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy (BC Government/Flickr)

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

The B.C. government has announced an emergency relief fund for parents and guardians of children with special needs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund will provide a direct payment of $225 per month to eligible families over the next three months, until June 30. The money, doled out to families on a need-by-need basis, can be used to pay for meal preparation and grocery shopping, caregiver relief support, counselling services and other services that support family functioning, the province said.

“We have been hearing from families of children with special needs that they are facing a lot of uncertainty right now,” Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development, said in a statement on Wednesday (April 8).

The emergency fund will help support 50 per cent more of the eligible families in B.C. that are still awaiting various services.

About 30,000 children and youth with special needs use services through the province.

ALSO READ: Quarantined mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

The province also announced it would be relaxing a number of measures under the Children and Youth with Special Needs policy guidelines in order to offer more flexibility in the immediate future.

Those changes include putting a moratorium on monthly maintenance payments for families on special needs or voluntary care agreements, expanding staffing for programs directed to Aboriginal children and allowing more families to be eligible for the At Home Program medical benefits.

For families of children with autism, parameters under the Autism Funding program will be expanded so families can use up to 35 per cent of available funds to buy equipment that assists home learning, as well as redirect those funds to pay for family counselling and therapy services.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. closes all provincial parks for COVID-19 protection
Next story
Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Just Posted

Housing challenges in Canada complicate efforts to fight COVID-19

Five per cent of all households deemed ‘not suitable’ while other dwellers face other challenges

Sooke RCMP traffic stop leads to arrest of five people, seizure of drugs, pipe bomb and counterfeit money

One of the men was able to escape and remains at large

Victoria Literacy Connection offers free e-reading club for kids

Kids with Grade 2-5 reading levels can join the club

New #yyjegghunt2020 joins the ranks of fun, social distancing activities in Greater Victoria

With hearts and lights illuminating windows and doorways across Greater Victoria as… Continue reading

Swan Lake south wharf demolition complete, area remains off-limits

Sanctuary staff working to ‘re-naturalize’ the south end of the lake

Mental Health: Planning for a crisis

Crisis planning lays out a blueprint in case hard times hit

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

B.C. closes all provincial parks for COVID-19 protection

Easter weekend approaches, camping already closed

Air Canada says it will apply for wage subsidy to rehire workers after cutting 16,500 jobs

Air Canada said March revenues fell by more than 30 per cent year over year

Most Read