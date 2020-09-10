Emergency crews dealing with two wildfires on Malahat

Drivers trying to access South Shawnigan Road are being asked to use an alternate route as Malahat Fire Rescue deals with two brush fires.
According to Emcom Services, there are two smaller brush fires along South Shawnigan Road. The fires are approximately one kilometre apart.
Road closure #southshawnigan due to 2 forest fires. Traffic cannot access south shawnigan road off #BCHwy1 at this time @malahatdrive @malahatfire #yyjtraffic #westshore #goldstream pic.twitter.com/l81UHjLwP8
— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) September 10, 2020
Malahat Fire Rescue is currently on scene and the road remains closed.
“We do not yet have a time of road reopening, please use an alternate route to access the area,” reads a tweet from Emcon Services.
More to come…
