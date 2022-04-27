UPDATE: Woman hospitalized after being struck by car in Colwood

The incident occured at the intersection of Wilfert and Wale roads Wednesday afternoon

Emergency crews work on a patient struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Wilfert and Wale Roads in Colwood. (Joan Stiebel/News Staff)

A woman has been sent to hospital after being hit by a car near the intersection of Wilfert and Wale roads in Colwood.

West Shore RCMP Cpl. Heinz Krauss told Black Press Media at the scene the woman was struck while crossing Wale Road in the crosswalk.

Krauss said the woman was conscious and speaking to paramedics before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Reports of the incident first came in around 3:30 p.m., but crews had cleared the scene by 4 p.m. with no lingering traffic impacts.

Krauss said officers have spoken to witnesses at the scene, but are asking anyone who was in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage or other information on the incident to contact them at (250) 474-2264, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

