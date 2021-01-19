Two people escape injury in Colwood house fire

Firefighters respond to a fire on Heatherly Road in Colwood Jan. 19. (Photo courtesy of View Royal Fire Rescue)

A house fire in Colwood could have been a lot worse if it hadn’t been noticed and reported quickly.

West Shore fire crews were called to a home on Heatherly Road, just off Sooke Road, at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, (Jan. 19).

A small fire started in a covered porch on the exterior of the home and travelled up to the roof soffits before it was noticed. However, due to the quick response, the fire did not extend into the home, said Colwood Fire Rescue Chief John Cassidy.

Two residents inside the home escaped without injury.

Cassidy credited the West Shore departments’ mutual aid agreement, which saw two engines from Colwood, a ladder truck from View Royal and another engine from Langford attend in what he called a perfect example integrated services and multi-department cooperation.

The fire is not suspicious and Cassidy estimated damage to be between $10,000 and $15,000.

