Emergency response team uses projectiles to subdue suspect believed to be carrying a knife in Victoria

Man treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being taken to VicPD cells

Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and Victoria police officers were on scene Friday night after receiving reports of a knife-wielding man. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officers used a projectile weapon to arrest a man allegedly wielding a knife on Friday (Oct. 15).

According to a release from the Victoria Police Department, at around 7 p.m. officers received reports that a man near the Bay and Blanshard streets intersection was yelling and threatening other residents while holding a knife.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team located the man near Douglas Street and Hillside Avenue.

Police said the man did not comply with orders from officers and was seen reaching for a knife.

In response, officers used an “ARWEN less-lethal plastic projectile” weapon on the man. He surrendered and was taken to hospital for an assessment, which is required by the department anytime an ARWEN projectile is used.

After being treated for non-life-threatening injuries the suspect was transported to VicPD cells. He was later released with a court date and conditions.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

