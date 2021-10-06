Employee COVID-19 case confirmed at James Bay Thrifty Foods

Employee’s last day at work was Oct. 3

The James Bay Thrifty Foods location has reported its second employee COVID-19 case in the last month.

The Simcoe Street grocery store says the most recently infected staff member last worked on Oct. 3. Prior to that, another employee tested positive in mid-September.

At the 3475 Quadra St. Thrifty Foods, an employee also contracted the virus in mid-September.

Thrifty Foods, owned by Sobeys, is one of the only grocery store chains publicly reporting COVID-19 cases among its employees. Loblaws had been reporting cases on its website but stopped when case numbers began dropping over the summer and hasn’t resumed despite numbers rising again.

