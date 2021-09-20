Engine problem cancels two BC Ferries sailings between Victoria and Vancouver

7 a.m. from Swartz Bay, 9 a.m. from Tsawwassen cancelled Sept. 20

The Spirit of Vancouver Island docked at Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media news staff)

Two BC Ferries sailings between Victoria and Vancouver were cancelled Monday (Sept. 20) morning after the ship began experiencing mechanical issues.

The main engines on the Spirit of Vancouver Island weren’t working properly, BC Ferries said in a statement. As a result, the 7 a.m. from Swartz Bay and 9 a.m. from Tsawwassen could not run.

BC Ferries said it appreciates customers’ patience. Service has resumed.

