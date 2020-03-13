Environment Canada issues wind warning across Greater Victoria

Gusts up to 70 km/hr can be expected

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria that is expected to last until midday Saturday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected to occur or currently occurring in Greater Victoria, according to Environment Canada.

A wind warning was issued on Friday morning that northeast outflow winds will strengthen to 70 km/hr with gusts to 90 km/hr Friday evening as an arctic front moves across the area.

According to the warning, the wind will ease below warning criteria near midday Saturday but will remain blustery.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” reads the warning.



