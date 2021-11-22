Rising flood waters surround buildings in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Rising flood waters surround buildings in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Environment Canada warns of dangers posed by second B.C. storm

Storm is forecasted to start up north and then head south

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for British Columbia’s North Coast, warning of potential flooding and landslides due to heavy rains.

The region is being hit by an atmospheric river which is expected to bring 100 to 150 millimeters of rain to the Prince Rupert area and 30 to 60 millimeters for Haida Gwaii by Monday.

The storm is then expected to head south towards parts of the province already hit hard by floods and mudslides, such as Abbotsford.

Environment Canada says flooding and landslides could occur in northern B.C. as a result of the heavy rain.

The federal ministers of emergency preparedness, transportation, environment, defence and employment are set to hold a news conference in Ottawa this afternoon to discuss the situation in B.C.

Mounties announced yesterday that the bodies of three men had been recovered near Highway 99, bringing the death toll from the flooding to four.

READ MORE: Fundraiser set up for B.C. toddler who lost parents in Hwy. 99 mudslide

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Sidney faces 10-fold increase funding request from film commission
Next story
Staff recommend Sidney postpone design, community consultations around pickleball courts

Just Posted

The purple section shows phase four of the E&N Rail Trail’s construction. (Map courtesy of the Capital Regional District)
Work to extend E&N Rail Trail to Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge begins in 2022

The EMCS Wolverines begin their 2021-22 season on Dec. 7, with a rookie roster and many expectations. (File - Metro-Creative)
Sooke high school squad eyes start of basketball season

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will soon remove a burnt out RV on Sooke Road. (File - Metro-Creative)
Sooke burnt out RV removal delayed; province working on plan

West Shore RCMP seeks witnesses and video footage after a Nov. 19 altercation at a gas station at Island Highway and Six Mile Road in View Royal. (Black Press file photo)
West Shore RCMP seeks footage after View Royal altercation between driver, pedestrian