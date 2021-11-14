Environment Canada warns of flash flooding and water pooling in warning for Greater Victoria

Possibility of flooding bears the prospect of stormwater and wastewater lines over flowing

Residents are enjoying a break from the recent run of rain Sunday morning in Sidney. Environment Canada predicts 50 to 75 mm of rain by noon on Monday. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Environment Canada is warning of flash flooding and water pooling on roads as a rainfall warning is in effect for Greater Victoria.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” reads the statement issued Sunday morning at 5:31 a.m.

The possibility of flash flooding and localized flooding also bears the prospect of stormwater and wastewater lines over flowing, events which have in the past forced the closure of beaches because of excessive levels of bacteria.

The Environment Canada statement says that a “significant atmospheric river event” will bring what it calls “copious amounts of rain and near record temperatures” to southeastern Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands today through Monday morning.

The statement predicts 50 to 75 mm of rain by noon on Monday.

“Heavy rain will start this morning and ease late Monday morning as the system exits the region,” it reads.

