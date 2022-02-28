Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

A vehicles navigates through pooled water on the corner of Yates Street at Cook Street in November 2021. Heavy rains are again expected in Greater Victoria Feb. 28. (Don Denton/Black Press)

Residents in Greater Victoria, east and west Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland can expect a wet start to the week, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency is forecasting 50 to 70 millimetres of rain throughout the day Monday, except between Sooke and Port Renfrew where up to 100 millimetres is forecast. It’s warning commuters that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” Environment Canada says.

The weather is expected is ease by Monday evening.

