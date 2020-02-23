Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria with expected gusts up to 90km Sunday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Environment Canada warns of winds up to 90km/hr throughout Greater Victoria Sunday

Winds expected to ease off by Monday morning

Get your toques out and bundle up with some extra layers – a wind warning is in effect across Greater Victoria Sunday.

Environment Canada says a Pacific storm will move across southern Vancouver Island, with strong winds between 60 to 80 km/h expected in the morning, then building up to 60 to 90km/h later in the day.

This storm may cause damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows. The strong winds will lighten up by early Monday morning.

Sailings on BC Ferries are still running Sunday, as of 8:30 a.m. Crews tweeted that they will keep a close eye on the weather in case of the need to cancel later sailings in the day.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

