Deanne Pfeifer, a member of the Owl Watch BC and a director of Friends of Kings Community Nature Space in Saanich, welcomes North Saanich’s plan to ban the use of anticoagulant rodenticides. (Rob Vanzella photo)

Environmental advocate applauds North Saanich plan to ban rat poison

Advocate says decision to stop anticoagulant rodenticide use sends important signal

An environmental advocate cheers North Saanich’s decision to ban the use of anticoagulant rodenticides.

Deanna Pfeifer, a member of Owl Watch BC and a director of Friends of Kings Community Nature Space in Saanich, said the decision helps the local environment, especially birds of prey like hawks and owls.

“We have got a problem with wildlife dying at an enormous rate through the anticoagulant rodenticides,” she said.

The issue has been gaining attention after Saanich residents living near Kings Park found two owls that died due to rodenticide poisoning.

“The second owl had three different types of rodenticides in it. It was very disturbing,” she said.

RELATED: Necropsy results show Kings Park owl likely died from rat poison

Saanich banned municipal use of rodenticide in July.

The provincial ministry of agriculture found in March 2018 that the number of owls dying from poisoning more than doubled in a six-month period. Pfeifer expanded on these points during her presentation before North Saanich council. “I am deeply concerned about the health and well-being of our communities and our ecosystem,” she said. “Owl deaths and secondary poisonings are increasing at an alarming rate.”

North Saanich currently does not use anticoagulant rodenticides, so Monday’s decision formalizes an existing practice on municipal properties.

Municipalities do not have the power to ban the use of anticoagulant rodenticides beyond their own properties, but Pfeifer still thinks North Saanich’s decision sets an example. It signals that the municipality is following the lead of other municipalities and are part of a growing group of communities supporting a province-wide ban.

RELATED: Saanich bans municipal rodenticide use after owl deaths

North Saanich’s decision also alerts the public to safer alternatives, while generating awareness about the issue, she added. For example, the other day Pfeifer received an email from a Central Saanich resident, who encountered a writhing and squirming rat while on a walk. “Their dog picked up and they did not even clue that the rat was poisoned,” she said. “That is how they behave when they are poisoned.”

In this sense, anticoagulant rodenticides also threaten family pets and their owners may not even be aware. “Often they are violent sick, you spend thousands of dollars and when they die, do you really want to spend $2,000 more for a necropsy to confirm that is poison?”

Pfeifer said the use of anticoagulant rodenticides appears widespread, pointing to the Kings Park area as an example. “Around the perimeter of that green space there were over 100 bait boxes. It’s everywhere you look. It’s ridiculous.”

Pfeifer promotes safe alternatives such as traps that do not rely on poison as well as other preventive measures, including landscaping techniques. Banning the use of anticoagulant rodenticides would also benefit one of the most effective anti-rodent agents — birds of prey like owls and hawks.

The death of two owls in Kings Park has given 2,000 rats a reprieve, she said.

“We used to families of hawks in here and one owl eats a thousand rats a year.”

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: One home lost as Okanagan blaze grows to 1,400 hectares in size

Just Posted

Three fires burning out of control in Southern Island region Wednesday

Largest fire has spread to 20 acres at Sooke Reservoir

MISSING: Victoria police looking for missing 31-year-old man

David Chikite was last seen Aug. 10

Sooke Fall Fair to host four contests to make up for cancelled 2020 event

Short story writing, colouring, and pet photos among list of contests

Loss of storage space leads to 25-cent bargains for Victoria comic book fans

Nostalgic customers take a trip back to their youth as downtown shop owner unloads boxes of comics

Environmental advocate applauds North Saanich plan to ban rat poison

Advocate says decision to stop anticoagulant rodenticide use sends important signal

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

Sooke minor hockey set to get kids on ice by mid-September

President says re-opening dependent on SEAPARC installing ice in time

Abused cat found inside Vancouver Island dumpster

‘It’s very disturbing that there is an individual or individuals like this in our community’

Most Read