Esquimalt Buccaneer Days COVID-19 cannon fodder again

Continued restrictions on public gatherings has led to a second straight cancellation of Esquimalt’s premier late spring celebration.

While the typical Buccaneer Days parade, midway, community barbecue, dance and market events are still off-limits, based on public health regulations, the organizing committee hopes to keep the spirit of the weekend alive.

A pirate-themed house and business decorating contest is being held to bring the community together, and prizes are available for winners.

Categories include best decorated home, business, yard and construction crane, as well as the community spirit award.

Buccaneer committee chair Bob McKie said while he and others are disappointed to see the celebration cancelled again, he’s excited about the possibilities for the contest.

“I think it’s fabulous,” he said, noting that the idea came from Mayor Barb Desjardins. “If that’s all it’s going to take to keep the spirit going, then I’m willing to give it 100 per cent.”

The registration deadline for the event is June 1 and final judging is due to take place on June 12. Residents and business operators can sign up by emailing their name, address and a photo of the decorations to kimvis@shaw.ca or calling 250-857-8206.

