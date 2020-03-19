Esquimalt closes its buildings to the public starting Friday, March 20 at 4:30 p.m. amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. (Google Maps)

Esquimalt closes its buildings to the public, offers online, phone services only

Buildings close to public Friday, March 20 a 4:3o p.m. amid global coronavirus pandemic

When Esquimalt closes its doors Friday afternoon, that will be it for the public until further notice amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Township issued notice Thursday, March 19 that as of Friday municipal services are available online or over the phone.

Some services will be available by appointment only. Residents may call or email the department directly or contact general reception at 250-414-7100.

Some things continue as usual, with some enhanced safety precautions. Cans should continue to be on the curb by 7 a.m. for kitchen scraps and garbage pickup on the regular schedule, though residents may notice workers wearing enhanced personal protection equipment.

READ ALSO: CFB Esquimalt pulls non-essential staff, closes base to public due to COVID-19

Yard waste drop-off services are currently available.

Park washrooms remain open at this time with additional sanitization practices in place.

Council meetings are cancelled with the next tentative meeting is scheduled for April 6. All committee meetings are cancelled.

These are the latest in the steps to control the spread of COVID-19. Esquimalt recreation facilities closed earlier in the week with the exception of spring break camps. The Township’s goal is to keep those running until the end of spring break on March 27, operating under the strict health procedures outlined by provincial health authorities.

In the fluid nature of the current global pandemic, information can change rapidly and the Township will maintain information online at esquimalt.ca/covid19.

