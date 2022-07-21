Esquimalt community counselling agency receives provincial funding

Demand for Esquimalt Neighbourhood House services doubles since start of pandemic

The Esquimalt Neighbourhood House Society has received $115,000 from the province for its free community counselling efforts. (Google Streetview)

The province on Thursday announced $115,000 for free counselling services in Esquimalt.

The Esquimalt Neighbourhood House Society is the recipient of the funds, which will go toward community-based counselling and addictions services for adults dealing with such challenges as anxiety, depression, trauma, grief and loss.

Those support services are run by volunteer counsellors and are overseen by a clinical counsellor.

Mary Lynn McKenna, the society’s executive director, said demand for their services has doubled since the onset of the pandemic.

“Without the support of our incredible volunteer counsellors, we would not have been able to keep up with the demand,” she said in a release.

Sheila Malcolmson, mental health and addictions minister, said the society provides life-changing mental-health supports to people and families.

“With support from the province, people in Esquimalt who make the courageous decision to reach out for help are met with the support they need and deserve.”

