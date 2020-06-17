Macauley Elementary School in Esquimalt is under a hold and secure order following a cougar sighting Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt elementary school under hold and secure following cougar sighting

Macauley students will be released one-by-one at the end of the day

Macauley Elementary School in Esquimalt is under a hold and secure order after a cougar was spotted Wednesday morning in the area.

Principal Josee Paris said all staff and students are safe and in the building in an email sent out to parents. Paris noted the cougar was seen in an area where a sewage treatment plant is being built nearby at McLoughin Point.

The exterior doors to the school have been locked.

Students will be dismissed one-by-one to their parent or guardian at 2:15 p.m. for those receiving face to face instruction, and 2:50 p.m. for those in childcare.

