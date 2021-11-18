An Esquimalt High School student was hospitalized on Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a fight at the school. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt student stabbed during school fight, injuries not life-threatening

Victoria police say another Esquimalt High School student involved was arrested

An Esquimalt High School student was hospitalized on Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a fight at the school.

Victoria police arrested another student involved in the fight after responding to the incident just after 1 p.m. The arrested high-schooler was transported to VicPD cells.

No other students were injured and there are no concerns at this time for the safety of students or staff at Esquimalt High School or the nearby community, police said.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

