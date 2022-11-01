The Township of Esquimalt has hired a consultant to explore possible alternatives to it’s current policing agreement with VicPD. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Township of Esquimalt has hired a consultant to explore possible alternatives to it’s current policing agreement with VicPD. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt hires consultants to explore alternative policing models

Esquimalt council voted in August not to renew the current policing agreement with VicPD

The Township of Esquimalt has chosen Perivale + Taylor Consulting to propose one or more police service delivery models.

The existing framework agreement with the Victoria Police Department will come to an end on Dec. 31, 2023. This agreement lays out the division of budgeting and resources between the municipalities and sees the police department operate and staff an office in Esquimalt.

Residents will have the chance to look over and comment on the proposal or proposals before a request for approval is sent to the Ministry of Public Safety.

The consultants will work on the request and develop a transition plan that will include cost estimates.

The project is scheduled to be finished by June 1, 2023 according to a township news release.

The move comes after the township voted against a $1.3 million budget increase for VicPD earlier this year, and after the province intervened in October and forced the municipality to pay its share of the budget increase.

The ground floor of Esquimalt municipal hall is the current home of the Esquimalt division of the Victoria Police Department.

A forthcoming public safety building expected to be finished in 2024 will house future police services in Esquimalt. The township’s emergency program, fire rescue services and other offices will also be in the building.

ALSO READ: Township of Esquimalt to look at policing alternatives

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceTownship of Esquimalt

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘She ran over my leg and foot’: Surrey mayor’s 911 call revealed in public mischief trial
Next story
Goldstream salmon run should hit targets

Just Posted

The salmon are returning to rivers in Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Goldstream salmon run should hit targets

Tobias during his time in the Canadian Armed Forces. (Courtesy of Sid Tobias)
New View Royal Mayor eyes new committees, transparency

The Township of Esquimalt has hired a consultant to explore possible alternatives to it’s current policing agreement with VicPD. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt hires consultants to explore alternative policing models

Katalyna Low and sister Allegra line up with the Esquimalt Speed Skating Club during a training session at Archie Browning Sports Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
Regional speed skaters to compete in Esquimalt this weekend