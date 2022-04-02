The Township of Esquimalt launched an online payment platform that allows residents to easily make payments and keep track of important documents all in one place. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt launches new online payment platform for residents

Program allows renewal of business, dog licences; property tax payment added soon

A newly-launched online payment platform from the Township of Esquimalt adds another level of service for the ease of its residents.

MyEsquimalt offers anytime access to township accounts and also allows users to apply for, review and renewing business licences and dog licences.

Later this spring residents will also be able to sign up to receive property tax notices electronically and make payments online using a credit card. Users will also be able to use their credit cards for payments and view important records in one place.

“We look forward to offering our residents and businesses this service to make their lives a little easier,” said Mayor Barbara Desjardins, adding in-person assistance will continue to be provided for those who prefer to drop by the municipal hall. “We are excited to provide this additional convenience for you.”

To register visit esquimalt.ca/myesquimalt.

