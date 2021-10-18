A young family cycles along Selkirk Avenue in Esquimalt. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)

A young family cycles along Selkirk Avenue in Esquimalt. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)

Esquimalt opens survey on proposed active transportation plan

Residents have until Nov. 5 to provide feedback

Esquimalt residents have until Nov. 5 to weigh in on the township’s proposed active transportation plan.

The plan is Esquimalt’s first holistic attempt to tackle the barriers cyclists, pedestrians and rollers are facing in the region, both to improve accessibility and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The current proposal is based off feedback the township received from residents last spring.

Respondents highlighted narrow walkways, vehicle speed, unmarked bike lanes and wheelchair-inaccessible curbs as some major issues. They also had the opportunity to point out specific streets and intersections where they would like changes.

As a result, the survey outlines the costs and realities of different sections of sidewalk, bike lane and intersection improvements and asks participants to rank them in order of priority.

Once the survey is complete, the feedback and further technical analysis will be used to create the final plan.

The survey and proposed plan summary can be found at engagingesquimalt.ca/activetransportation.

