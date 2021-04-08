Esquimalt parents alerted after young boy attacked on way to school

12-year-old was pulled from his bike by a man he didn’t know

A 12-year-old boy was attacked while riding his bike in the area of Devonshire and Fairview roads Wednesday morning. Police are looking for witnesses. (Google Maps)

Police are alerting Esquimalt parents after a young boy was attacked on his way to school Wednesday by an unknown man.

The 12-year-old boy reported riding to school between 8 and 8:30 a.m. April 7 near the area of Devonshire and Fairview roads when he was pulled off his bike by a man he didn’t know. The boy told police he fell to the ground and shielded his face while the man stood over him and grabbed his backpack.

A second person, who the boy also believed to be a man, then pulled the first man away and told the boy to get back on his bike and get away. The boy said he fled and rode straight to school. He was not physically harmed.

Police were made aware of the incident Wednesday afternoon after the boy’s family learned what had happened and reported it.

Esquimalt division officers are now looking to speak with the man who intervened in the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward. The boy was not able to recall what either man looked like, but officers are looking in the area to identify witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact the Victoria Police Department’s report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

