Esquimalt Ribfest 2020 cancelled by COVID-19

Another popular Greater Victoria event has been cancelled by COVID-19.
Organizers of Esquimalt Ribfest announced Tuesday that the three-day event, scheduled for Sept. 11 to 13, was postponed.
“We held off as long as could, hoping for a ‘pandemic shift,’” wrote organizer Tom Woods. “But sadly the time has come to officially postpone Esquimalt Ribfest 2020.”
The annual event typically takes over Esquimalt’s Bullen Park for three nights, offering free admission and featuring ribs, local beer, artisans, vendors and kids games. Each night includes live music, often by Vancouver Island bands and performers.
In seven years, Ribfest has raised more than $500,000 for local charities, Woods wrote.
With the financial and social impacts of COVID-19 hitting the community, organizers hope to raise funds virtually for the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation.
For those who can, donations can be made at esquimaltfirefighters.ca/donate.
Esquimalt Ribfest is expected to be back from Sept. 10 to 12, 2021.
