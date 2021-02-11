Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison acclaimed as NDP candidate

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison will once again represent his party in the next federal election.

Garrison, 70, was acclaimed as the New Democrat candidate by party members during a Zoom meeting on Feb. 7.

At the meeting, the three-term incumbent cited his legislative work in Ottawa as the NDP’s Defence, Justice, and Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) Critic and the advocacy that he does for constituents, especially as they face the COVID-19 pandemic, as his reasons for seeking the nomination.

Garrison has advanced causes ranging from adequate funding for Canadian Armed Forces members, watershed and ocean protection, and SOGIE rights. He has been a vocal opponent of the Trans Mountain expansion project.

He has also put forward several private member’s bills, including a bill to protect more Canadians from intimate partner violence and a motion calling for a crown corporation to reinvest fossil fuel subsidies in renewable energy.

The next federal election is on Oct. 16, 2023.

