Esquimalt seeks source of oil sheen reported on Gorge Creek

Ducks gather in and around Gorge Creek in Esquimalt Gorge Park in mid-winter. The Township of Esquimalt announced it was responding to report of an oily sheen in the waterway on March 22. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

With a source yet unknown, Esquimalt is containing a potential oil spill on Gorge Creek.

Someone reported what appeared to be an oil sheen on the waterway, near an outfall by Craigflower Road. Township staff responded by laying booms along the creek to contain contamination, according to a news release.

Esquimalt said it’s too early to determine the source of the oil, but crews are investigating the drain network.

The township is reminding the public to use caution with what enters storm water collection systems, as it eventually enters aquatic environments and can have negative effects on plants, wildlife and pets. Paints, oils and other hazardous materials need to be disposed of properly.

As this is an evolving matter, the public’s patience as crews work to identify and mitigate the source is appreciated.

Residents are asked to provide crews space to complete their work. Anyone who spots a spill or notices the risk of one occurring is asked to report it immediately by calling 1-800-663-3456.

