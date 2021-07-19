Esquimalt society receives grant for mental health support services

During an average year, the Esquimalt Neighbourhood House Society provides counselling for 250 adults but during the pandemic, the demand nearly doubled. (Pexels photo)

Esquimalt and Greater Victoria residents will soon see more options for mental health support.

On Monday (July 19), the Ministry of Health and Addictions announced an $85,000-investment into community-based mental health and addictions services for adults, with funding going to the Esquimalt Neighbourhood House Society.

“Access to mental health and substance use care shouldn’t depend on the size of your pocketbook,” said Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions. “That’s why we are working to make low-and no-cost counselling available in every part of the province.”

The Esquimalt Neighbourhood House Society offers free, short-term, community-based counselling for adults dealing with mental health challenges including anxiety, trauma, depression, grief and loss.

In an average year, the society would provide counselling for 250 adults. During the pandemic the demand for counselling services nearly doubled, stretching the volunteers to their limits. The provincial funding aims to continue the increased services as part of the ministry’s “A Pathway to Hope” campaign.

“This is a vital and necessary service,” said Mary Lynn McKenna, executive director of the Esquimalt Neighbourhood House Society. “We need more community counselling and this funding will help us meet the need of those community members.”

For more information on the Esquimalt Neighbourhood House Society, visit enh.bc.ca.

Esquimaltmental healthMinistry of Health