Esquimalt warns of parking impacts from production filming in town

No parking on Sturdee Street Dec. 7 and 8

Residents and visitors alike will be asked to find parking alternatives on Dec. 7 and 8 as a film crew takes over Sturdee Street in Esquimalt.

The Township of Esquimalt has advised that early next week, a production filming in the municipality will be using Sturdee Street as crew parking.

“There will be no public street parking on Sturdee from Esquimalt Road to Wood Street on December 7/8,” the township wrote in a social media post.

The municipality did not specify what would be filming in the area, but Warner Bros and Netflix have been filming MAID – a 10-episode series – in Greater Victoria between September 2020 and March 2021. Some scenes were filmed in Esquimalt in mid-October.

