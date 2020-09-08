An Esquimalt woman received a suspicious package of seeds in the mail, according to Victoria police. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Esquimalt woman receives unsolicited seeds in the mail

Police warn not to plant or dispose of suspicious seeds

Victoria police are warning people about unsolicited seeds arriving by mail.

On Sept. 4, police were called to the home of an Esquimalt woman in the 800-block of Dunsmuir Road who had received an unsolicited and suspicious package from Italy.

Officers opened the package and found a package of seeds.

“There have been reports across the country of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds, most often from China,” said a statement from Cam MacIntyre, VicPD public affairs officer. “Federal officials are instructing those who receive these seeds to not plant them, or dispose of them, as they could be harmful to the environment.”

Anyone who receives seeds in the mail is asked to call the Canadian Food Inspection Agency at 519-691-1306 or 1-800-442-2342.

