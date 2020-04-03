Buccaneer days is cancelled. (Facebook/ Esquimalt Buccaneer Days)

Esquimalt’s Buccaneer Days cancelled due to COVID-19

The pirate-themed fair will take place in 2021

The Township of Esquimalt’s favourite pirate-themed festival is cancelled due to COVID-19.

Buccaneer Days was set to take place May 8-10, but is now on hold until there’s a lift on the ban of gatherings of 50 or more people.

According to the Buccaneer Days website, anyone who has already purchased wristbands for the fair will be able to use those wristbands at any upcoming events with West Coast Amusements (with a note that presently all events by the organization are on hold).

ALSO READ: Peninsula markets on hold, could look radically different upon return

Vendors who have put a deposit down for the fair will get a refund.

“While not being able to proceed with the event is disappointing, the safety of the community is priority,” the site reads. “From the Buccaneer Days Committee, we wish you well in this challenging time. The Friends of Esquimalt Buccaneers looks forward to welcoming you with the greatest of ‘AHOY MATEYS’ in 2021.”

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Esquimalt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria grocery store staff seek hazard pay during COVID-19 crisis
Next story
West Shore RCMP searches for suspect who robbed Langford bank with a gun

Just Posted

Greater Victoria liquor stores see spike in sales amidst COVID-19

Customers are buying go-to products in larger quantities

Spring shift in service includes no weekend late night bus services in Greater Victoria

Annual shift into spring sees additional decrease in frequency on multiple routes

UVic Vikes new basketball coach on the fast track

At 26, Shalie Dheensaw assumed head coaching role

Excess activity damaging Saanich golf course – despite being closed

Cedar Hill Golf Course manager reminds people of the 170 parks available in Saanich

‘Small python’ found in vacant Cook Street apartment

Snake taken to CRD Animal Shelter to be claimed

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

COVID-19: postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Black Press Media ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

Number of COVID-19 deaths in B.C. rise to 35, while hospitalizations fall

B.C. has 498 active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

Nanaimo man arrested after allegedly setting house fire

Firefighters arrived to find mobile home ablaze on Barnes Road in Cedar on Thursday

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Most Read