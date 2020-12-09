Wet snow made for slippery driving conditions on Nov. 16, 2020. (File photo)

Essential travellers are encouraged to use caution when driving this holiday season

For essential travellers, the transportation ministry offers tips for driving in snow

All non-essential travel should be avoided this holiday season, says the provincial transportation ministry, as it reinforces the pandemic messaging issued by health authorities in recent days.

For essential travellers, the ministry encourages people to read over tips for driving in winter conditions while maintaining interactions with only their immediate household or core bubble.

In order to keep B.C.’s hospitals, schools and businesses open during the pandemic, the provincial health officer is urging people to do their part in reducing the spread of COVID. Keeping the community safe can be achieved by pausing travel plans this holiday season.

Those who are travelling for essential reasons, such as work or a medical appointment, are reminded to drive safely and to use extra caution on B.C. highways and roads this winter. If the forecast calls for unfavourable weather, people are encouraged to choose alternative routes or postpone their travel plans.

Checking weather forecasts and driving carefully in severe winter and road conditions can reduce the risk of a car accident. With winter tire regulations in effect, people are prompted to ensure their vehicles have tires with the mountain/snowflake, which is the best option for extreme winter conditions.

Some tips for driving in winter conditions include starting your journey with a full tank of fuel, carrying a windshield scraper, snow brush, food, water, a first-aid kit and other emergency supplies to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

The provincial health officer reminds British Columbians to stay home if sick and to always practice proper hand hygiene. Drivers can check current road conditions online on DriveBC.ca or highway webcams covering more than 900 locations throughout B.C.

