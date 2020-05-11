Curtis Caziere and Liza Charlie are back living at the Travelodge – this time for free – after being evicted last month. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Evicted Victoria couple return to Travelodge rent-free

Couple says BC Housing helped get them back into hotel

A Victoria couple displaced by the homeless decampment has moved back into the hotel they were were calling home.

Curtis Caziere and Liza Charlie had been staying at the Victoria Travelodge for a few months when there was an announcement from the province that several hotels in Victoria would serve as temporary, supportive housing spaces for the hundreds of people living in tent cities since the pandemic began.

The couple says they were told they would have to leave. But living on the edge of homelessness themselves, they had limited housing options.

In a statement, BC Housing told Black Press Media at that time that it would reach out to individuals impacted to support them and help them find housing.

READ ALSO: Couple evicted from Victoria hotel face homelessness themselves

Charlie says they stayed with a family member for about a day and half until they received a call from BC Housing, telling them they could move back into the hotel and live there free of charge for at least the next two months.

Charlie says the outcome is even better, since they also have a room with a kitchen.

“We’re doing what everyone is supposed to be doing, we’re staying in and keeping our distance,” she said, noting that Caziere has numerous health issues including asthma.

Caziere is on disability and Charlie was laid off from her job when the pandemic started.

“This is only temporary,” she said “It’s just a little band aid, but it’s better than nothing. We’re still looking for a forever home.”

On May 8 the province extended the deadlineto May 20 for moving people from Victoria homeless encampments into indoor accommodations.

“No one will be asked to leave these encampments without being offered a suitable temporary housing option,” said a statement from Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

The May 9 deadline was met in Vancouver.

“While we have been working with the hotel sector and service delivery partners toward the May 9 target in Victoria, it is now clear that more time is needed to ensure each person leaving Topaz Park and Pandora Avenue is moved into the accommodation that best meets their needs,” Simpson said.

READ ALSO: B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at Victoria encampments into hotels


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHomelesshomeless housingVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria mayor scales back daily updates for residents
Next story
‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Just Posted

Sooke takes slow, cautious approach to reopening

Council to begin meeting in person again on May 19; South Island Chambers of Commerce collaborate

Police believe North Saanich marina fire that killed man in his 50s started on boat

Sunk boat to be floated as coroner, police, fire, WorkSafeBC investigate

Sooke Philharmonic puts pause on Philharmonic Fling

Society board still hoping to stage event later this year

Evicted Victoria couple return to Travelodge rent-free

Couple says BC Housing helped get them back into hotel

Victoria mayor says city preparing to create open spaces for restaurant recovery

B.C. restaurants have been restricted to take-out service since March

VIDEO: Victoria runner does 99 laps around Fernwood block, 50km straight

Surprised neighbours rally around Deep Cove, Fernwood solo runs

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

Overdose advisory issued for all of Vancouver Island

Island Health noted increase in overdose deaths last week

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

Most Read