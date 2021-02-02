Rendering of the proposed residential complex for Cecelia Road in Victoria. The project would provide 88 units of below market rental housing and a 59-space daycare and after-school program in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Rendering of the proposed residential complex for Cecelia Road in Victoria. The project would provide 88 units of below market rental housing and a 59-space daycare and after-school program in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Excitement builds for family housing project in Victoria’s Burnside Gorge

Project offers subsidized rental homes, 59 child care spaces, moves closer to public hearing

Two years after it was first announced, a co-operative plan to build 88 units of subsidized family housing and a 59-space daycare and out of school care centre is closer to fruition.

Victoria council sitting as committee of the whole Jan. 28 voiced excitement for the two-building project on Cecelia Road and its potential positive impact on the neighbourhood, which is home to much of the city’s emergency and supportive housing. Council unanimously agreed to send the proposal to public hearing.

Coun. Marianne Alto, council’s liaison for the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood, said there was a lot of enthusiasm expressed for the project at a community association board meeting she attended earlier in the week.

“I’m delighted to see it finally on our table at a place where we’re ready to move this forward and actually get the thing built,” she said, calling the project “extraordinarily exciting.”

RELATED STORY: New housing, community amenities in works for Burnside school site

“I think particular design really meets so many of our objectives, not just for this neighbourhood but for housing, and design and the balance of green space and public space. There’s been some real excitement about the possibilities of collaboration between the residents of this facility and the Burnside Gorge Community Association and the services they provide.”

The project is proposed for the city-owned playing field space behind the SJ Burnside alternative education centre. It requires rezoning the entire corner, including land the school sits on, and an amendment of the official community plan to large urban village.

Pacifica Housing is on board as the operator for the residential portion of the project, while the daycare and out-of-school programs would be run by the Burnside Gorge Community Association (BGCA). The Greater Victoria School District has committed to provide art education and fitness programs in community flex space planned for the site. The space would be available for use by BGCA programs and events in the evenings and on weekends, and the outdoor plaza would be open to the public at all times.

The plans call for eight studio apartments, 34 one-bedroom, 26 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom units at affordable and below-market rental rates. Also in the design are ground-oriented and accessible units that would support aging in place.

ALSO READ: Victoria development in Fairfield features subsidized housing element

The recommendation will be voted on at council Feb. 4, when legal advice on who would pay the $300,000 cost of a new traffic light at Jutland and Cecelia roads will also be heard. If approved, come to public hearing at a later date.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingCity of VictoriadevelopmentGreater Victoria School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
O’Ree’s hockey stick reminds Trudeau daily of the work needed to combat racism
Next story
Federal government provides $15 million for safer drug pilot programs in B.C.

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of a man staring at and startling women on the Galloping Goose trail in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
RCMP investigating complaint man staring at woman on Langford trail

Two women had man staring, jumping out of bush at them

New data suggests COVID-19 has accelerated the decline in mental health among young Canadians. (Black Press Media File)
Report finds COVID-19 accelerated declining mental health of Canadian youth

Canadians aged 15 to 30 drink more heavily and smoke more cannabis than older counterparts

Rendering of the proposed residential complex for Cecelia Road in Victoria. The project would provide 88 units of below market rental housing and a 59-space daycare and after-school program in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Excitement builds for family housing project in Victoria’s Burnside Gorge

Project offers subsidized rental homes, 59 child care spaces, moves closer to public hearing

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Employee fired from Victoria restaurant after sexual assault allegations

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it was unaware of allegations until now

A Victoria Police Department cruiser. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Victoria police searching for wanted man

Public asked to help locate Benjamin Gatchell

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

JJ’s Fashion just hit 1.2 million followers and 22.7 million ‘likes’ on the TikTok app thanks to a series of 15-second “Hot Boss” videos created by Rhylan Streloff and Madicyn Dobie. Photo: Jim Bailey.
‘Hot boss’ at small B.C. town clothing store rockets business to stratosphere

JJ’s Fashion in Trail has attracted over 1.2 million followers and over 22.7 million “Likes” on TikTok

(Pxhere)
As Canadians break records with holiday shopping, 25% admit to overspending: RBC poll

British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) has concluded its investigation into claim made by woman that she was injured will being processed into cells at Nanaimo RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Woman injured while being jailed in Nanaimo didn’t suffer ‘serious harm,’ investigation finds

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. closes books on October incident

Maria Ezzati advertised cosmetic procedures including Botox injections on her website. (Screen capture/www.staybeautiful.info)
Metro Vancouver woman receives jail sentence for performing illegal Botox injections

Maria Ezzati has also been ordered to pay $15,000 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Isaiah Sheppard, 7, sits inside an oversized football helmet at the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LV Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Buccaneers host defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Super Bowl ‘a rare profitable day’ for B.C. pubs, owners say

Industry group calls for clarity on COVID-19 rules

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Since March, 5,030 travellers have quarantined in Canadian hotels – 717 in B.C.

Canada’s Public Health Agency releases numbers before post-travel quarantine protocols change

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home that has had 38 residents die since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November in Vancouver on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Up to 100 Red Cross staff to be deployed in B.C.’s long-term care homes: Dix

Personnel to be sent to five priority care homes in the Lower Mainland

Most Read