Expect delays next week on Sooke roads

If your commute takes you along Church Road or Grant Road in Sooke, you may want to consider detour routes next week.

The District of Sooke is beginning underground services work at Church Road and Wadams Way between Monday and Friday.

Further west, traffic could be delayed at Grant Road and Otter Point Road from Monday until Jan. 27 for a sidewalk project.

Both projects are weather dependent and could be changed or extended.

The district asks commuters to allow extra time for travel in anticipation of work zone activity and to obey posted signage and traffic control personnel.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

