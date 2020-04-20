Expect some delays, but Canada Post deliveries mostly caught up

A truck outside the Canada Post distribution centre on Glanford Avenue in Saanich. (Black Press Media File Photo)

A Canada Post employee representative said workers are now catching up on delayed packages and mail that date back to the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown.

A media spokesperson for Canada Post said that delivery guarantees were suspended in late March as delivering safely without overburdening staff in the extraordinary circumstances can take a little more time.

“The workers [are] doing an incredible job processing and delivering in difficult circumstances with safety measures in place while processing, delivering and serving at a post office,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Norma Kimball, secretary-treasurer for postal workers union Local 850, said that the delays were directly related to staff shortages but with workers delivering on weekends, including Easter long weekend, they are mostly caught up now.

“It was a domino effect, in some cases packages were held at the border until they were cleared, and we also had workers forced to stay home and self-isolate at different sections of the chain of delivery,” Kimball said. “Delays are to be expected as we are missing staff from all areas of delivery due to the pandemic.”

That includes staff who are without child care and some who are needed to provide elder care.

