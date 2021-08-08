Experience an asset for new Saanich Peninsula hospital foundation CEO

Sarah Bragg comes on board Aug. 1, taking over for Karen Morgan in September

Sarah Bragg is the incoming CEO of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation. (Photo courtesy Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation)

One era is ending and another is just beginning for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.

With the impending retirement of longtime foundation stalwart and current CEO Karen Morgan in the fall, the board of directors on Thursday announced the hiring of Sarah Bragg as Morgan’s replacement in the top job.

A transition period will see Bragg, currently executive director at the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation on Salt Spring Island, come on board Aug. 1 and work alongside Morgan until the latter’s retirement in September.

A former operating room nurse who values the importance of supporting a hospital and health-care team, Bragg looks forward to working closely with the team at Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

“It will be my honour to … identify their evolving and most urgent needs going forward,” she said in a release. “I will devote my efforts to identifying how the foundation can best support SPH, as it remains nimble in meeting the health-care needs of the community now and into the future.”

RELATED STORY: Saanich Peninsula Hospital fundraiser draws on influences of John Fluevog, Dr. Bonnie Henry

The enthusiastic Morgan, who took her first job with what would become the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation in 2000, has been an integral piece in the organization’s activities, overseeing the raising of millions of dollars for equipment and other needs of the hospital.

“From the beginning to retirement, this job has been the most fun you can have and still get paid,” Morgan said in a release. She thanked the board, donors, sponsors and the Peninsula community for their constant support of better health care in the area “And I’d like to thank my husband, Tim, and my daughters Kait and Maude, for their understanding of the long hours and their willingness to pitch in when necessary.”

Since its inception, the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation has raised $65 million for equipment, facilities and programs at the hospital and in the community. For more information visit sphf.ca online.

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fundraisingHospitalsSaanich Peninsula