PHOTOS: Saanich firefighters free trapped workers at Uptown Walmart

(Saanich Fire Department photo)
Saanich firefighters had to free trapped staff at Walmart after a driver rammed through the wall of a lower parking area Friday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Dan Wood told Black Press Media around 4:30 p.m. that firefighters were working to free staff members who were stuck in a freezer at the Uptown store. He said the driver, the only occupant – drove through the concrete wall and 20 feet into the store before coming to a stop – pinning a freezer door closed.

Wood said the elderly woman driving was not seriously injured but was taken to the hospital afterward. All staff were safely removed and not seriously injured.

Saanich Police Department cordoned off the area and the Walmart remains closed. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and suspended ceiling and await structural engineers.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, told Black Press Media the incident was initially reported as an explosion because the sound of the driver crashing through the wall was so loud. He noted that concrete parkade walls aren’t as strong as many might assume. Officers are investigating the cause of the crash and expect to be on scene for several hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as traffic is impacted.

