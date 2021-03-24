The remains of a Nanaimo News Bulletin newspaper box came to rest at least two metres away from where the box had been located on Kilpatrick Road near Jingle Pot Road. An explosive device used to destroy the box was powerful enough to flatten the folded sheet metal. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Explosive device destroys newspaper box in Nanaimo

Blast that flattened metal newspaper box rattled windows of nearby homes in East Wellington

Nanaimo RCMP are hoping the public can provide information about an incident this week in which a newspaper box was destroyed by an explosive device.

The Nanaimo News Bulletin newspaper box was located near Canada Post mailboxes on Kilpatrick Road near Jingle Pot Road.

Neighbours in the area told police they heard a loud boom that shook their houses and rattled their windows at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21.

“The metal casing of the box was completely flattened, burn marks inside and it lay six feet behind where it once stood,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

The door to the newpspaer box was blown off, the plexiglass window was nowhere to be found and papers were blown around the area.

“The power of the blast would have had to have been substantial to flatten the sheet metal,” O’Brien said.

There were no known witnesses to the incident and O’Brien said police do not know what sort of device was used to create the explosion, but that it was fortunate no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

A newspaper box was blown to pieces by a blast that shook nearby homes in Nanaimo on the weekend. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

