Fairy Creek protesters gather at Victoria courthouse

Protestors against old growth logging gather in front of the courthouse in Victoria on Thursday morning. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

A promised protest set up outside the courthouse in Victoria on Thursday, opposing an injunction filed by logging company Teal Jones Group.

The injunction application, set to be heard March 4 in B.C. Supreme Court, is to remove the blockades from two different sites in the Port Renfrew area.

Two blockade sites have held steady for nearly seven months near Fairy Creek, preventing Teal Jones, which holds the timber licence in the area, from building new roads and accessing cut blocks.

