Police square off with protesters during enforcement at the Fairy Creek watershed on the morning of Monday, Aug. 9. (ONE DAY to Save the Old Growth Facebook group)

Fairy Creek protesters report RCMP raids on 3 camps

Action comes on day of one-year celebration at Legislature in Victoria

The RCMP began conducting a massive raid on Monday morning in the camps of old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed area.

Posts to a variety of pages and groups, including some run by the Rainforest Flying Squad, indicate that police made several arrests at the headquarters camp and are not allowing anyone to leave the area.

Photos and videos on the sites show a strong police presence, including officers in tactical gear dismantling barricades.

According to an email from the Rainforest Flying Squad, the Heli Camp and River Camp were also being raided.

The raids are coming as supporters of the blockades are holding a one-year anniversary celebration on the grounds of the Legislature in Victoria. Protesters have been camped in the area for 12 months, hoping to prevent logging in the old-growth rainforest. More than 500 people have been arrested since police began enforcing a BC Supreme Court injunction against the protests in May.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek old-growth protests hit 500-arrest mark

Fairy Creek watershedforestryprotest

Previous story
Head outdoors this summer with Outdoors West!
Next story
No growth since Friday on Copper Canyon fire near Chemainus

Just Posted

Demonstrators laid rocks at a tree at the B.C. legislature in June to bring light to old-growth logging protester arrests at the Fairy Creek watershed. A ceremony there set for 2 p.m. Monday (Aug. 9) will mark one year since the blockades in the logging area began. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fairy Creek protestors at legislature today marking one year of blockades

Police square off with protesters during enforcement at the Fairy Creek watershed on the morning of Monday, Aug. 9. (ONE DAY to Save the Old Growth Facebook group)
Fairy Creek protesters report RCMP raids on 3 camps

Willows Beach Park. (Google Maps)
Man arrested for being near children, swimming area in Oak Bay

Nate Clark, left, of the West Shore Bears drives in on an Oceanside defender during the Junior B club’s championship win July 31 at Archie Browning Sports Centre. The Bears won 14-3 to go undefeated for the season. (Photo by Paula Harris)
West Shore Bears wind up undefeated Jr. B lacrosse season