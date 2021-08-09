Fairy Creek protestors at legislature today marking one year of blockades

Indigenous leaders and protesters of old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed will be at the B.C. Legislature today (Aug. 9), marking one year since the establishment of blockades, and the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.
Kwakwaka’wakw nations Hereditary Chief David Mungo Knox, Pacheedaht Elder Bill Jones and ecologist/author Suzanne Simard will be among those speaking during the event. Fairy Creek land defenders will also share about their experiences at the blockades.
Delivery of a petition calling for a halt to old growth logging was to happen at the legislature at 11 a.m. Monday. Participants will be gathering at the Law Courts building at 2 p.m. and marching in a procession to the legislature, where events are expected to begin around 3 p.m.
Victoria police announced Monday morning that CCTV cameras near the courthouse and B.C. Legislature will be temporarily deployed throughout the day.
More to come.
