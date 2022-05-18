Crews cut up a fallen tree near Elk Lake on May 18. The transportation ministry warned drivers of falling debris resulting from high winds impacting Vancouver Island. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Crews cut up a fallen tree near Elk Lake on May 18. The transportation ministry warned drivers of falling debris resulting from high winds impacting Vancouver Island. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Falling trees, power outages hit Greater Victoria as wind surges

A downed tree near Elk Lake impacted southbound traffic on the Pat Bay

Heavy winds hitting Greater Victoria have caused trees to fall near main traffic arteries as more than 1,000 were without power by late Wednesday morning.

Crews had to briefly close a southbound section of the Pat Bay Highway just before 10 a.m. after a tree fell near the roadway at Elk Lake. The transportation ministry said drivers can expect delays as traffic clears and it also warned motorists to watch out for debris caused by the gusts.

Hundreds of customers in Victoria, Saanich and Colwood are without power as BC Hydro investigates the causes of those outages. Another large outage just west of the Victoria International Airport also left more than 800 customers without electricity as of 9:30 a.m. Crews are on scene at that outage.

An outage swath is also impacting about 500 buildings from Sooke to the Jordan River.

More to come

READ: Strong wind gusts to hit Vancouver Island on Wednesday

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriapower outagesWest Shore

Previous story
Justice minister meeting with B.C. Indigenous leaders in Chilliwack as ‘trust-building exercise’
Next story
Thousands without power on B.C.’s south coast amid windstorm

Just Posted

Crews cut up a fallen tree near Elk Lake on May 18. The transportation ministry warned drivers of falling debris resulting from high winds impacting Vancouver Island. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Falling trees, power outages hit Greater Victoria as wind surges

A group of youths lead a group drumming and singing at sunset outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, to honour the lives of those suspected to be buried in unmarked graves near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Royal Roads prof speaks to profound impact as unmarked graves trigger year of reckoning

Nataliia Nadzelska and her daughter, Sophiia, and son, Andrii, have found safe haven from the war in Ukraine with Anne-Marie Smith and her family in Sooke. (Rick Stiebel/Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke community offers family refuge from war

Brittany Hudak, a three-time Paralympic Nordic skier who won bronze at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, said the new Jumpstart Multi-Sport Court at Panorama Recreation Centre will create more opportunities for differently-abled athletes. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
New accessible multi-sport court in North Saanich aims to jump-start play for all