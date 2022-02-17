Sophia Taylor suffered major brain injuries and a fractured skull after falling nearly 20 feet at the Transfer Beach water park in Ladysmith on Feb. 12. (Go Fund Me photo)

Sophia Taylor suffered major brain injuries and a fractured skull after falling nearly 20 feet at the Transfer Beach water park in Ladysmith on Feb. 12. (Go Fund Me photo)

Family needs help after toddler falls 20 feet onto concrete in B.C. park

Taylor family grateful for community support after tragic accident near Vancouver Island water park

A mother has started a Go Fund Me page to help with medical expenses and an uncertain future after her daughter fell 20 feet onto concrete at a Vancouver Island water park.

Selinia Taylor wrote on the page that her daughter, Sophia, suffered major injuries to her brain and a fractured skull after falling at the Transfer Beach waterpark in Ladysmith on Feb 12.

“We still don’t know what her recovery will look like as of yet,” she wrote. “Sophia is unable to speak, open her eyes, and barely recognizes our voices.” Time will tell the extent of the damage and what long-term limitations she may face,” Taylor said.

Taylor said her husband has taken a leave of absence from work to be with her and Sophia in the hospital and likely will be off to assist with Sophia’s recovery and look after the children. Sophia has two brothers and a sister.

Taylor added she does not know how long the family will have to stay in the hospital or what recovery will look like after. Part of the funds will assist them if they need accommodations in their home to ensure Sophia’s safety.

“With my husband off work to help with the family, we are unsure of how we may be able to accomplish this,” Taylor wrote on the Go Fund Me, which was started on Tuesday (Feb. 15.)

“I do not want you to feel pressured into donating any money for her, anything will help our little girl. If you can’t, please pass along the message and keep our girl in your thoughts and prayers.”

The page has raised more than $23,000 as of Thursday morning, with a goal set to $100,000.

“[I] Just wanted to post a huge thank you to everyone who’s sending their prayers and well wishes,” Taylor wrote on Facebook. “We read every comment, we feel your love and prayers. We appreciate them more than you’ll ever know and we thank you for being here for/with us in the most difficult time of our lives. We love you!”

 

@_hay_tyler
editor@ladysmithchronicle.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ladysmith

Previous story
U.S.-based review emphasizes uncertain future for southern resident killer whales
Next story
Aerial project takes B.C. First Nation elders to revisit remote homelands

Just Posted

Construction continues on an affordable housing complex on Drennan Street in Sooke. (Justin Samanski-Langille - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke aims to slash building permit delay

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team is among the regional policing units under oversight from the new Regional Governance Council for Integrated Police Units. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mayors, province forge new integrated policing governance model for Greater Victoria

The mother of two sisters who were struck by a vehicle in Central Saanich in 2018, is suing the car dealership, owner and driver. The civil trial is underway at the Victoria courthouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mother of Central Saanich crash victims suing dealership, buyer and driver

Trutch Street is named after B.C.’s first lieutenant governor, whose policies displaced Indigenous people across the province. It will soon be renamed Su’it Street. (Google Street View)
Victoria councillors recommend street name change to reflect Lekwungen peoples